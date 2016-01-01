See All Rheumatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Reynold Karr, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Reynold Karr, MD

Dr. Reynold Karr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Karr works at Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karr's Office Locations

  1
    Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8, Seattle, WA 98195
  2
    Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4252 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dermatomyositis
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Vasculitis

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Reynold Karr, MD

Specialties
  Rheumatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1437259835
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  University Co Mc
Fellowship
Residency
  Orange Co Mc
Residency
Internship
  Orange Co Mc
Internship
Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reynold Karr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Karr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Karr works at Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Karr’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Karr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

