Dr. Reza Saffari, MD
Overview of Dr. Reza Saffari, MD
Dr. Reza Saffari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saffari's Office Locations
- 1 5341 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 272-5282
Boca Delray Renal Associates1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 306, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 988-7100
West Boca Dialysis Center19801 Hampton Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 488-0202
Sands Dialysis LLC Delray Dialysis2655 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 279-2626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Saffari is one of the most pleasant ,knowledgeable & respectable doctors I have met . He took all the time to explain things like no other Dr has . I highly highly recommend him ***** I cannot understand why some of the reviews are negative I found him to be amazing .
About Dr. Reza Saffari, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205039989
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Saffari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saffari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
