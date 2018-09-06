Overview

Dr. Rhadames Rojas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Rojas works at Westchester Medical Center in Kingston, NY with other offices in Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.