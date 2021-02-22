See All Psychiatrists in Sterling, VA
Dr. Rhea Mehra, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Sterling, VA
Overview of Dr. Rhea Mehra, MD

Dr. Rhea Mehra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling, VA. 

They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehra's Office Locations

    46396 Benedict Dr Ste 310, Sterling, VA 20164 (703) 774-3234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 22, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Mehra for 15 years. She IS concise and to the point, which may turn some off, but she’s friendly while doing it. She’s also not a talk therapist so her appointments go fast - but she will refer you to a talk therapist if you need one and that is discussed. She does have expectations and goals for healthier living, and I find that a positive, while some might find that discouraging. SOMETIMES I’ve had to wait in the waiting room and with a quick text I’ve found out it’s because the person before me had a medical emergency. I try to refrain from balking at that . As a mental health patient we have to understand those circumstances. All-in-All Dr Mehra is my saving grace and she found my perfect “cocktail” of mental health drugs. We work great together putting my life at ease. Some of these comments about her show here show a lack of understanding of her role. She really has everyone’s best interest at heart.
    JessJones1900s — Feb 22, 2021
    About Dr. Rhea Mehra, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi
    • 1144282229
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehra has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

