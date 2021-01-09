Overview of Dr. Riad Salem, MD

Dr. Riad Salem, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Salem works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.