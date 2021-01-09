Dr. Riad Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riad Salem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Riad Salem, MD
Dr. Riad Salem, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group251 E Huron St Fl 14, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1791
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salem?
Dr. Samdeep Mouli was my physician for the PAE procedure.
About Dr. Riad Salem, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1164447645
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- George Washington University Hospital
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem has seen patients for Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salem speaks Arabic and French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.