Dr. Riaz Baber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Riaz Baber, MD
Dr. Riaz Baber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Baber works at
Dr. Baber's Office Locations
-
1
Baber Research Group1460 Bond St Ste 130, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 859-0120
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind, patient and is really intelligent.
About Dr. Riaz Baber, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1740365808
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baber works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Baber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.