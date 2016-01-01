Dr. Elahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riaz Elahi, MD
Overview of Dr. Riaz Elahi, MD
Dr. Riaz Elahi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Elahi works at
Dr. Elahi's Office Locations
Advocate Medical Group - Orland Park9550 W 167th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 478-7437Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
South Suburban Health Professional Group17850 Kedzie Ave Ste 2200, Hazel Crest, IL 60429 Directions (708) 575-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Riaz Elahi, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1356421325
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Rush University Medical Center
- Dow Med Coll
