Overview of Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD

Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Tadia works at Lone Star Neurology in Frisco, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX, Richardson, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.