Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD
Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Tadia works at
Dr. Tadia's Office Locations
Lone Star Neurology5375 Coit Rd Ste 130, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 619-1910
Neurology Seizure & Sleep Clinic2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 310, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 935-5171
Dallas Neurological Associates403 W Campbell Rd Ste 400, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 783-8900
W B Carrell Memorial Clinic8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 204, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 935-5171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
First of All, I saw Dr. Tadia in Lonestar Neurology in Frisco and then twice in his Richardson Office... He is the most compassionate, easy going, great listening Dr. I absolutely love Dr. Tadia. He helped me so much and I can be difficult when I feel crappy. I will recommend him tenfold.
About Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073686325
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadia.
