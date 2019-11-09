See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
1.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD

Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Tadia works at Lone Star Neurology in Frisco, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX, Richardson, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Tadia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Star Neurology
    5375 Coit Rd Ste 130, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 619-1910
  2. 2
    Neurology Seizure & Sleep Clinic
    2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 310, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 935-5171
  3. 3
    Dallas Neurological Associates
    403 W Campbell Rd Ste 400, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 783-8900
  4. 4
    W B Carrell Memorial Clinic
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 204, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 935-5171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo
Tremor
Seizure Disorders

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jacqueline Aziz — Nov 09, 2019
    About Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073686325
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riaz Tadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

