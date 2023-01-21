See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (181)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Bonnor works at Endocrine & Diabetes Plus Clinic of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD
Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Reader, MD
Dr. Michael Reader, MD
4.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Wade Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Wade Rosenberg, MD
3.1 (26)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 301, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-5638
  2. 2
    Texas Endosurgery
    18211 Katy Fwy Ste 250, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-5638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 181 ratings
    Patient Ratings (181)
    5 Star
    (172)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bonnor?

    Jan 21, 2023
    It has been almost 3 weeks since my surgery and I feel excellent. The recovery has been fast and normal. The instructions have been great. Today -after only 26 lbs- I feel this has been one of my best decisions. I am sleeping better, my blood pressure has normalized and all my joint panes disappeared! This has been an excellent decision and experience. Looking forward to even better days!
    Francisco E Fragachan — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bonnor to family and friends

    Dr. Bonnor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bonnor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD.

    About Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992763270
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Med Center|Duke University Med Center Durham Nc|The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Tx|Utsw Parkland Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonnor works at Endocrine & Diabetes Plus Clinic of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bonnor’s profile.

    181 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.