Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Bonnor works at
Locations
Houston Office915 Gessner Rd Ste 301, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 579-5638
Texas Endosurgery18211 Katy Fwy Ste 250, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 579-5638
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It has been almost 3 weeks since my surgery and I feel excellent. The recovery has been fast and normal. The instructions have been great. Today -after only 26 lbs- I feel this has been one of my best decisions. I am sleeping better, my blood pressure has normalized and all my joint panes disappeared! This has been an excellent decision and experience. Looking forward to even better days!
About Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992763270
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center|Duke University Med Center Durham Nc|The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Tx|Utsw Parkland Hosp
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonnor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bonnor speaks Spanish.
181 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnor, there are benefits to both methods.