Dr. Ricardo Dominguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Med Science/university Havana and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Dominguez works at Ricardo Dominguez MD in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.