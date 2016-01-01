Overview of Dr. Ricardo Plasencia, MD

Dr. Ricardo Plasencia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Plasencia works at Ricardo J. Plasencia MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.