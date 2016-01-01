Dr. Plasencia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Plasencia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Plasencia, MD
Dr. Ricardo Plasencia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Plasencia works at
Dr. Plasencia's Office Locations
Ricardo J. Plasencia MD PA8000 W Flagler St Ste 202, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 264-3989
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ricardo Plasencia, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1992725543
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plasencia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plasencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plasencia works at
Dr. Plasencia has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plasencia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Plasencia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plasencia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plasencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plasencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.