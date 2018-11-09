Overview of Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD

Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Vasquez-Duarte works at Sports Medicine Group in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.