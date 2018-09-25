See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Richard Angelo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Kirkland, WA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Angelo, MD

Dr. Richard Angelo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Angelo works at ProOrtho in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Angelo's Office Locations

    Edward Jung, MD
    12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Baker’s Cyst
McMurray's Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Baker’s Cyst

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 25, 2018
    Sadly Dr. Angelo retired, but he repaired my left ACL 4 years ago and my right ACL 7 months ago. I have always been happy with him and his nurse Cindy, who is amazing. I recently found myself with knee pain in my left knee again, about to get a scope done by a different surgeon and its just not the same. I was lucky to have Angelo as my surgeon and Cindy helping us out because NO ONE is like that pair, hope retirement is treating him well.
    Bothell, WA — Sep 25, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Richard Angelo, MD
    About Dr. Richard Angelo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427029214
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hughston Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School

