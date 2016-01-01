See All Psychiatrists in New City, NY
Dr. Richard Brand, MD

Psychiatry
1.6 (8)
Map Pin Small New City, NY
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Brand, MD

Dr. Richard Brand, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Brand works at Metpath Inc in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metpath Inc
    120 N MAIN ST, New City, NY 10956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 638-2626

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Opioid Dependence
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Opioid Dependence
Phobia

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Richard Brand, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437376399
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brand has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

