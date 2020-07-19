See All Other Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Richard Bregman, MD

Cosmetic Medicine
3.2 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Bregman, MD

Dr. Richard Bregman, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Bregman works at Saint Francis Sleep Center - Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bregman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Sleep Center
    6585 S Yale Ave Ste 650, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 502-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
  • Saint Francis Hospital Vinita

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • OSMA Health
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 19, 2020
    Explains your treatment in a understandable manner. Goes over the results of your tests in a caring way.
    — Jul 19, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Bregman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285640771
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Tex Hsc Parkland Meml Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bregman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bregman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bregman works at Saint Francis Sleep Center - Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Bregman’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bregman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bregman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bregman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bregman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

