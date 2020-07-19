Dr. Bregman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bregman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Bregman, MD
Dr. Richard Bregman, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Bregman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bregman's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Sleep Center6585 S Yale Ave Ste 650, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bregman?
Explains your treatment in a understandable manner. Goes over the results of your tests in a caring way.
About Dr. Richard Bregman, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- English
- 1285640771
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- University Tex Hsc Parkland Meml Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bregman accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bregman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bregman works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bregman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bregman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bregman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bregman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.