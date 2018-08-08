See All Hand Surgeons in Mansfield, TX
Dr. Richard Burkett, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Burkett, MD

Dr. Richard Burkett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Burkett works at Richard Burkett Plastic Surgery in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burkett's Office Locations

    Richard Burkett Plastic Surgery
    1770 E Broad St Ste 100, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 473-6969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Avulsion Fracture
Bennett's Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Avulsion Fracture
Bennett's Fracture

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 08, 2018
    Wonderful, caring doctor. Great staff; efficient, courteous and helpful.
    Ray Russell in Waxahachie — Aug 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Burkett, MD
    About Dr. Richard Burkett, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578531059
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Va
    • Baylor University
    • University of Mississippi
    • Mississippi State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Burkett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burkett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burkett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burkett works at Richard Burkett Plastic Surgery in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Burkett’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

