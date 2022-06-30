Dr. Richard Carlson III, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Carlson III, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Carlson III, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bluffton, SC.
Dr. Carlson III works at
Locations
Hampton Lake Dental Care370 Buckwalter Pkwy # 120, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 702-6242Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
PROFESSIONAL TREATMENT NO PAIN AND PROMPT PROCEDURE
About Dr. Richard Carlson III, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland
