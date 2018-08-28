See All Urologists in Kingston, NY
Dr. Richard Chazkel, MD

Urology
3.3 (21)
Map Pin Small Kingston, NY
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Chazkel, MD

Dr. Richard Chazkel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus.

Dr. Chazkel works at New York Cardiac Care in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chazkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Cardiac Care
    40 Hurley Ave Ste 9, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 331-1811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 28, 2018
    Great Doctor!!! Only one that could help me. Please don't retire Dr. Chazkel.
    Gina in New Paltz, NY — Aug 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Chazkel, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639277403
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

