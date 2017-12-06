Dr. Richard Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Daly, MD
Dr. Richard Daly, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 229-3201
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Daly repaired my mitral valve this past October. I have nothing but the highest praise for him. His response when I told him in person how pleased I was with my experience was to state that it was all of the people who surround him at St Mary's Hospital / Mayo Clinic who make him look good. He also is very proud of Normandale Community College, where he began his college career, and he is an example of the very highest of achievement from what most would consider to be a humble beginning.
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Harefield|Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
