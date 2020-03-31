Overview of Dr. Richard Dreyer, MD

Dr. Richard Dreyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Dreyer works at RETINA NORTHWEST in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.