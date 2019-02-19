Dr. Richard Evans, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Evans, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Evans, DPM
Dr. Richard Evans, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Lincoln Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Richard Evans, D.P.M., P.C.3401 O St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 474-4766
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Lincoln Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Dr Evans is an excellent podiatrist. I recommend him very highly for his knowledge, skill and kindness.
About Dr. Richard Evans, DPM
- Podiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1093726150
Education & Certifications
- American Podiatry Medical Association
- Franklin Boulevard Community Hospital-Chicago Il
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.