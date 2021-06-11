Overview

Dr. Richard Figler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Figler works at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.