Overview

Dr. Richard Folan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Folan works at Gastrenterology Associates of Colorado Springs, LLP in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.