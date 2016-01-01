See All Gastroenterologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Richard Folan, MD

Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Folan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Folan works at Gastrenterology Associates of Colorado Springs, LLP in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastronterology Associates of Colorado Springs, LLP
    1699 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-7101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Briargate Endoscopy Center LLC
    4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Richard Folan, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1649362435
    Education & Certifications

    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • St. Anselm College
    • Internal Medicine
