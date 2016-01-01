Dr. Richard Folan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Richard Folan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Folan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastronterology Associates of Colorado Springs, LLP1699 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 632-7101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Briargate Endoscopy Center LLC4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Richard Folan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1649362435
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- St. Anselm College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folan works at
Dr. Folan has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Folan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Folan speaks Korean.
Dr. Folan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.