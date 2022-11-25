Overview

Dr. Richard Hill, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.



Dr. Hill works at Comprehensive Psychological Svs in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.