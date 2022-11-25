Dr. Richard Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Hill, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Comprehensive Psychological Services828 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 210, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Hill explains his treatment plan with you very well and doesn't rush you. Makes sure you are feeling ok before the end of the appointment.
About Dr. Richard Hill, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- St. Vincents Hospital
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hill speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
