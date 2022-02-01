Overview

Dr. Richard Hines, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LSU and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hines works at Acadiana Family Physicians in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.