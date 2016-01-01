Overview of Dr. Richard Horak II, MD

Dr. Richard Horak II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Horak II works at Primary Medicine Associates in Auburn, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.