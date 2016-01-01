Dr. Richard Horak II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horak II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Horak II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Primary Medicine Associates Auburn1171 Gatewood Dr Bldg 101, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 821-2708
Primary Medicine Associates LLC890 N Dean Rd Ste 500, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 821-2708
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Horak II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horak II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horak II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Horak II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horak II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horak II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horak II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.