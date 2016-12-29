Dr. Richard Ing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ing, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Ing, MD
Dr. Richard Ing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Ing works at
Dr. Ing's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists of the Main Line830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 306, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-1185
-
2
Exton Square Urgent Care154 Exton Square Mall, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (484) 592-3000
-
3
Pace Foot and Ankle Centers Pllc153 Exton Square Mall, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (484) 476-6230Wednesday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ing?
A true and caring spirit...An Ace at his profession.....Awesome Awesome Awesome
About Dr. Richard Ing, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003817339
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ing works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.