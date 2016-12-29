Overview of Dr. Richard Ing, MD

Dr. Richard Ing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Ing works at Surgical Specialists of the Main Line in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.