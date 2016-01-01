Dr. Richard Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jaffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Jaffe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Belmont Comprehensive Treatment Center, 4200 Monument Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19131, (215) 877-2000
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1962448167
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Jaffe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT).
