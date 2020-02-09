Dr. Kertzner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Kertzner, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kertzner, MD
Dr. Richard Kertzner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Kertzner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kertzner's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kertzner?
Best surgeon ever. My daughter had an accident and the bone in her arm was shattered in 3 pieces. We were told she would possibly lose the functionality of her arm arm. A year later her arm is back to 100% and she is climbing and doing yoga again. Thank you Dr Kertzner
About Dr. Richard Kertzner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1306994371
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kertzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kertzner works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kertzner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kertzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kertzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kertzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.