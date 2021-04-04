Dr. Kotomori Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Kotomori Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kotomori Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Kotomori Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Kotomori Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kotomori Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Quality Life Psychiatric & Psychological Group Inc.6529 Riverside Ave Ste 133, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 684-1944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotomori Jr?
Changed my life. Would absolutely recommend.
About Dr. Richard Kotomori Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215059084
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotomori Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotomori Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotomori Jr works at
Dr. Kotomori Jr speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotomori Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotomori Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotomori Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotomori Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.