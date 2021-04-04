See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Richard Kotomori Jr, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Riverside, CA
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Kotomori Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Kotomori Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Kotomori Jr works at Quality Life Psychiatric & Psychological Group Inc. in Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kotomori Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quality Life Psychiatric & Psychological Group Inc.
    6529 Riverside Ave Ste 133, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 684-1944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bipolar Disorder
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Factitious Disorders
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Separation Anxiety
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Changed my life. Would absolutely recommend.
    Ruthy Lopez — Apr 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Richard Kotomori Jr, MD
    About Dr. Richard Kotomori Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215059084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kotomori Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotomori Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotomori Jr works at Quality Life Psychiatric & Psychological Group Inc. in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kotomori Jr’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotomori Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotomori Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotomori Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotomori Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

