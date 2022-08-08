Dr. Richard Leong, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Leong, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Leong, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Locations
Leong, Richard W Jr DDS PA400 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 473-3215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Leong for several years. Due to Covid I was away from his office awhile. Recently back and wanted to say this dental practice is gentle, thorough and wonderful. I recommend them to all.
About Dr. Richard Leong, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1023220803
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.