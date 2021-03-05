Dr. Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Levy, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Levy, MD
Dr. Richard Levy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
-
1
Levy Richard J MD840 Hinckley Rd Ste 148, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 552-9007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Levy's from 2018 - 2020. Very understanding, very trustworthy, thorough, personable, good humored, and - considering I mistakenly believed he was a psychotherapist for almost two years - a very patient and kind listener. 100/10 would recommend. Helpful advice and treatments. Would continue seeing him if I hadn't moved out of the area.
About Dr. Richard Levy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 66 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1992732069
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- San Francisco General Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy speaks Cantonese.
Dr. Levy speaks Cantonese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
