Dr. Richard Lin, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Lin, DO
Dr. Richard Lin, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Foothill Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and South Coast Global Medical Center.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Southern California14642 Newport Ave Ste 105, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (949) 688-0958Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Richard Lin, DO11180 Warner Ave Ste 161, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (657) 600-8016Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Associates of Southern California145 S Chaparral Ct Ste 101, Anaheim, CA 92808 Directions (949) 688-0958Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Associates of Southern California11180 Warner Ave # 101, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 688-0958
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- South Coast Global Medical Center
Coming to the office of Dr. Richard Lin was the wisest course of action. Everyone is extremely thoughtful as well as professional. I hold the utmost respect for the physician and every member of his team.
About Dr. Richard Lin, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Shanghanese
- 1205085610
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Shanghanese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
