Overview of Dr. Richard Lucanie, MD

Dr. Richard Lucanie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lucanie works at Valley Diagnostic Medical Ctr in Ramsey, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.