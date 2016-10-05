Overview of Dr. Richard Lusis, MD

Dr. Richard Lusis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grafton, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton.



Dr. Lusis works at Aurora Health Center in Grafton, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.