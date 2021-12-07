Dr. Richard McDonough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard McDonough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard McDonough, MD
Dr. Richard McDonough, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Medical School
Dr. McDonough works at
Dr. McDonough's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Zephyrhills Green Slope7315 Green Slope Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (813) 778-0400
-
2
Florida Medical Clinic - Hematology / Medical Oncology36763 Eiland Blvd Ste 202, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 778-0400
-
3
Florida Medical Clinic - Hematology / Medical Oncology2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 207, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 778-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Dade City
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonough?
Dr.McDonough is extremely knowledgeable and has a wonderful bedside manner. He is very attentive and answered all my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Richard McDonough, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1659354694
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University of Miami
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonough accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough works at
Dr. McDonough has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McDonough speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.