Overview

Dr. Richard McEwen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. McEwen works at McEwen Family Practice in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.