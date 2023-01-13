Dr. Richard Mistretta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mistretta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mistretta, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Mistretta, DPM
Dr. Richard Mistretta, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Mistretta works at
Dr. Mistretta's Office Locations
Affiliated Foot & Ankle PC3071 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Ste 110, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On two separate occasions, Dr. Mistretta saved a badly infected toe of mine rather than simply pushing for amputation. He is a truly caring health professional.
About Dr. Richard Mistretta, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104806157
Education & Certifications
- St Elisabethenkrankenhaus
- Hutzel Hosp-Wayne State U Sch Med
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Lehigh University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mistretta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mistretta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mistretta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mistretta has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mistretta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mistretta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mistretta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mistretta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mistretta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.