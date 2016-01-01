Dr. Newman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Newman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Newman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-2986Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
About Dr. Richard Newman, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043390214
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine and Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish.
Dr. Newman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.