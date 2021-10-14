Dr. Richard Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Noel, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Noel, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.
Dr. Noel works at
Locations
-
1
Tomaszek Neurosurgical Associates PA17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 119, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 440-6899
-
2
Intracare North Hospital1120 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 893-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noel?
Excellent. I can't count how many times Dr. Noel has come through for us.
About Dr. Richard Noel, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225058852
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noel works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.