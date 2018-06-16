Dr. Richard Ohnmacht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohnmacht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ohnmacht, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Ohnmacht's Office Locations
Richard K Ohnmacht MD Ltd994 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 946-1944
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ohnmacht has taken care of my four children since they were born. My youngest is not 17. He also listens to concerns and thoroughly answers any questions. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Richard Ohnmacht, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
