Dr. Richard Ory, MD
Dr. Richard Ory, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Ory's Office Locations
Federal Way Office505 S 336th St Ste 150, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Ory since she was six years old; she is now almost 21. My daughter was born 13 weeks premature weighing only one pound 12 ounces. He has been by our side through seven massive surgeries and countless medical procedures. He diagnosed a serious infection that Seattle Children's had missed. There isn't another doctor that I would trust with her care.
About Dr. Richard Ory, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
