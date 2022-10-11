Dr. Randall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Randall, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Randall, MD
Dr. Richard Randall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Randall works at
Dr. Randall's Office Locations
-
1
Richard R Randall MD401 Lowell Dr SE Ste 10, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 535-5948
-
2
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 535-5948MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Randall?
Removed breast cancer and lymph nodes that were cancerous.
About Dr. Richard Randall, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326029679
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randall works at
Dr. Randall has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Randall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.