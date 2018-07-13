Dr. Richard Rectenwald Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rectenwald Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rectenwald Jr, DPM
Dr. Richard Rectenwald Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Oakland Podiatry Associates160 N Craig St Ste 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 681-5600
Harry J Heck III MD1622 Lowrie St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 231-5656
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
He and his assistant (the kindness Madam)are very nice. The result after treatment is perfect.
- Podiatry
- English
