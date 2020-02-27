Dr. Rieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richard Rieger, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Rieger, MD
Dr. Richard Rieger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 69 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York University.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieger's Office Locations
- 1 160 OXFORD BLVD, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-5157
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rieger?
I am now 55 years old. I used to see Dr Rieger when I was a little girl. I do not know if he will get this message but it’s worth a shot. All those tennis lessons helped and shuffle board downstairs, your house was amazing to a child but you always made it so easy to talk and just let me be me.Thank you, god bless hope all is well. Lorraine DeGeorgio
About Dr. Richard Rieger, MD
- Pediatrics
- 69 years of experience
- English
- 1639396179
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rieger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.