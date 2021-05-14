Overview of Dr. Richard Rodman, MD

Dr. Richard Rodman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Rodman works at Microsurgical Eye Consultants in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.