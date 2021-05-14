See All Ophthalmologists in Peabody, MA
Dr. Richard Rodman, MD

Ophthalmology
31 years of experience

Dr. Richard Rodman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Rodman works at Microsurgical Eye Consultants in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Rodman's Office Locations

    Microsurgical Eye Consultants
    Microsurgical Eye Consultants
31 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-4400

  Beverly Hospital

Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    May 14, 2021
    I had cataract surgery with Dr. Rodman 4/29/2021. It was a great experience! I was kept abreast of the whole procedure. When it was done I left the facility confident in the fact that my surgery went as planned and I would have positive results. I now have 20/20 vision in that eye!
    Patricia APowers — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Rodman, MD

    Ophthalmology
    31 years of experience
    English, Chinese and Spanish
    1588623888
    Education & Certifications

    Wills Eye Hospital
    University Of Michigan Health System
    Mount Auburn Hospital
    Brown Medical School
    Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Dr. Richard Rodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rodman works at Microsurgical Eye Consultants in Peabody, MA.

    Dr. Rodman has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, and more.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

