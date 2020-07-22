Dr. Richard Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Roman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Roman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Roman works at
Locations
-
1
South10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 312, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Health One - South Denver Endoscopy Center499 E Hampden Ave Ste 420, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roman?
I have been seeing Dr Roman for Several years since my last GI retired. I have UC and need ongoing treatment and monitoring. He is very personable and and very knowledgeable and takes time to listen. The rest of the staff in the practice office and endoscopy center he works from @ Swedish are excellent as well. I had billing issues earlier on in the year and everyone was very helpful getting things worked out with my two insurance carriers I had for a brief time. I no longer live close but continue to see Dr Roman he has been very good for me. He as well as staff always respond to patient portal inquiries.
About Dr. Richard Roman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972616399
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman works at
Dr. Roman has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.