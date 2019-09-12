Dr. Richard Seifert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seifert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Seifert, MD
Dr. Richard Seifert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.
Dr. Seifert works at
Usurg Associates Inc.1999 Sproul Rd Ste 12, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 586-5018
Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital - Rehab1500 Lansdowne Ave, Darby, PA 19023 Directions (610) 586-5018
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Seifert is a caring, really knowledgable wonderful Doctor and person. If I could give 10 stars I would. This Dr. really cares about his patients, has the most incredible bed side manner and knows his medicine like no other. I rarely meet someone so awesome. So caring, so smart. I'm truly impressed. God Bless this man and hope he never retires!
About Dr. Richard Seifert, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760472484
- University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
Dr. Seifert speaks Spanish.
