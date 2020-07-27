Dr. Richard Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Stahl, MD
Dr. Richard Stahl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Stahl's Office Locations
Scripps Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Center9898 Genesee Ave Fl 3, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5363
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stahl is an excellent surgeon. He is fast and accurate. My 82 year old mother with many co-morbidities had quintuple bypass surgery and did excellent post op.
About Dr. Richard Stahl, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164420782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Lac Usc Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
