Dr. Richard Switzer, MD

Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Switzer, MD

Dr. Richard Switzer, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Switzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4166 56th St Sw, Wyoming, MI 49418 (616) 391-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Pulmonary Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sepsis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Still's Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2020
    I haven't had him for a doctor in 25 years (thanks to insurance). He was phenomenal and the absolute best!!! Would love to be his patient again.
    About Dr. Richard Switzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588770846
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spectrum Health - Butterworth Campus (GME)
    Internship
    • Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University (CHM)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Switzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Switzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Switzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Switzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Switzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Switzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Switzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Switzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

