Dr. Richard Switzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Switzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Switzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Switzer, MD
Dr. Richard Switzer, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Switzer's Office Locations
- 1 4166 56th St Sw, Wyoming, MI 49418 Directions (616) 391-4500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Switzer?
I haven't had him for a doctor in 25 years (thanks to insurance). He was phenomenal and the absolute best!!! Would love to be his patient again.
About Dr. Richard Switzer, MD
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1588770846
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Campus (GME)
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Michigan State University (CHM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Switzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Switzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Switzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Switzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Switzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Switzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Switzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.